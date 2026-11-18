The 2026 Boise State Football season is starting to rival some of the great past seasons of Bronco Sports. If there were a Mount Rushmore of Boise State Football seasons, this season could be on that mountain or perhaps could become the best season ever.

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Some would call such a statement ridiculous, but you don’t have to be Malcolm Gladwell to understand the power of outliers. The book was one of the bestsellers by the famous writer who describes what makes something special or a special season.

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For instance, Bill Gates benefited from attending a school that was among the first to embrace computers. Would he have become Bill Gates if he hadn’t had early access to those computers or the junior college that let him work with them?

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One of the greatest seasons ever? The first Fiesta Bowl? Kellen Moore? Chris Petersen? Ashton Jeanty? Let’s not forget the Bryan Harsin Fiesta Bowl victory? However, the Broncos are once again in the national spotlight, and the nation is loving America’s favorite underdog.

ESPN reports that their Gameday Broadcast from Boise was the most-viewed Week 11 sh ow in its history.

The third hour was up 150% over the competition. ESPN doesn't carry Boise State Football anymore. It had been 16 years since Gameday was in Boise. The reaction from the locals and the ratings can only help make the case for the Boise State brand.

Boise State will go into the College Football Playoffs with a healty complete team that could win a game or two. If the ball bounces their way, possibly winning the national title. Never say never, when it comes to Bronco Nation.

ESPN College GameDay Takes Over Boise, Idaho This morning ESPN College GameDay Built By The Home Depot completely took over Boise State University's campus. The major production show brings in thousands and kicks off Boise State’s Blue Chaos. Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo

ESPN GameDay 2026 Weekend At Boise State University Pictures From ESPN's Visit On Nov 14, The Game Vs Oregon State, And Player Signings Gallery Credit: Greg Jannetta