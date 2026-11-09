Idaho Honors Its Heroes With Saturday Parade In Boise
What is Veteran's Day
Veteran's Day is the always celebrated on the 11th month, of the 11th day at the 11th hour to comemorate the end of World War One, once called the war to end all wars. As we know, that title didn't last long.
A look At Last Year's Parade
Let's review the sights of last year's parade. This year promises to be even bigger.
Idaho Veterans parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Idaho Veterans Parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
The Treasure Valley Celebrates Veterans
Here's a list of a few events that will take place on Wednesday the 11th.
Mission43:
Ruck the RockWednesday, Nov. 11, 5–7:30 p.m.Table Rock Trailhead, Boise. An evening climb with veterans, military spouses and Mission43 members. No RSVP needed.
Ridgevue High School Veterans Day Meet and Greet
9:45–10:30 a.m.18800 Madison Road, Nampa. Confirmed on the school���s official calendar. It specifically calls this a “Meet and Greet”; a separate assembly time and visitor instructions aren’t provided.
Kuna High School Veterans Day Assembly
10–11 a.m.KHS Gymnasium, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna. Veterans, military families and community members are invited. Students, JROTC and music ensembles will participate.
Another way to honor our veterans is by visiting the Idaho State Veteran's Home. These heroes are always looking for company and they hold an awesome BINGO game. Donations to the home go along way in letting our heroes know, Idaho does not forget its heroes.
Veterans Day 2026: Free Meals, Discounts and Special Offers Around Boise (Updated 11-9)
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals