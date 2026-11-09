This weekend, Idaho will honor its heroes as the state’s official Veterans Day Parade will be in Boise, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event is one of the biggest Veterans Day parades in the country. It brings together civic groups, veterans, elected officials, and anyone who loves America.

What is Veteran's Day

Veteran's Day is the always celebrated on the 11th month, of the 11th day at the 11th hour to comemorate the end of World War One, once called the war to end all wars. As we know, that title didn't last long.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

A look At Last Year's Parade

Let's review the sights of last year's parade. This year promises to be even bigger.

Idaho Veterans parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

Idaho Veterans Parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

The Treasure Valley Celebrates Veterans

Here's a list of a few events that will take place on Wednesday the 11th.

Mission43:

Ruck the RockWednesday, Nov. 11, 5–7:30 p.m.Table Rock Trailhead, Boise. An evening climb with veterans, military spouses and Mission43 members. No RSVP needed.

Ridgevue High School Veterans Day Meet and Greet

9:45–10:30 a.m.18800 Madison Road, Nampa. Confirmed on the school���s official calendar. It specifically calls this a “Meet and Greet”; a separate assembly time and visitor instructions aren’t provided.

Kuna High School Veterans Day Assembly

10–11 a.m.KHS Gymnasium, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna. Veterans, military families and community members are invited. Students, JROTC and music ensembles will participate.

Another way to honor our veterans is by visiting the Idaho State Veteran's Home. These heroes are always looking for company and they hold an awesome BINGO game. Donations to the home go along way in letting our heroes know, Idaho does not forget its heroes.