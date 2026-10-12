Star, Idaho Honors Veterans With a Very Idaho Tradition
Patriots and Potatoes Star, Idaho
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
When and Where This Year's Event Be Held?
The potato feed will move to Star's brand new Liberty Hall from 6pm-8pm. The event is one of a kind, combing food, fun, service, song, and family. Veterans eat for free and others can eat by donating five dollars.
What Day is the Potato Feed?
The feed will be Friday night November 6th. If you love America and perhaps you're new to Idaho. Star, Idaho is a community that proudly holds events that unite the community. Many of its residents have served our country honorably. If you're driving through the city right now, you'll see local veterans honored on banners as you drive through town.
How Do They Cook All Those Potatoes?
The dinner begins early in the morning as a select core of elite volunteers litterally cook thousands of potatoes that are fresh and hot for attending the dinner. Folks are encouraged to put their favorite fixings on their potato.
Idaho Veterans parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Idaho Veterans Parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna