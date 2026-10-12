Idahoans love two things, and we'rehat we're famous for them: veterans and potatoes. The Gem State is so well known for caring for veterans that many move from other states because of our veterans’ services.

Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash A small American flag placed beside a white marble headstone in a cemetery

Next month is Veterans Day, complete with the Idaho State Veterans Parade and many other ceremonies throughout the Treasure Valley honoring those who’ve served. One Treasure Valley city will be hosting its famous Star Veterans Potato Feed.

Patriots and Potatoes Star, Idaho Idahoans gather to honor America's Heroes Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

When and Where This Year's Event Be Held?

The potato feed will move to Star's brand new Liberty Hall from 6pm-8pm. The event is one of a kind, combing food, fun, service, song, and family. Veterans eat for free and others can eat by donating five dollars.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash An American flag with white stars on a blue field above red and white stripes

What Day is the Potato Feed?

The feed will be Friday night November 6th. If you love America and perhaps you're new to Idaho. Star, Idaho is a community that proudly holds events that unite the community. Many of its residents have served our country honorably. If you're driving through the city right now, you'll see local veterans honored on banners as you drive through town.

Photo by benjamin lehman on Unsplash us a flags on green grass field during daytime

How Do They Cook All Those Potatoes?

The dinner begins early in the morning as a select core of elite volunteers litterally cook thousands of potatoes that are fresh and hot for attending the dinner. Folks are encouraged to put their favorite fixings on their potato.

Idaho Veterans parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna