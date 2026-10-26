Boise State’s 31-10 victory over Washington State last Saturday marks the program’s first victory in Pullman and lands them at the No. 20 spot in the AP Poll.

The Broncos’ performance against the Cougars felt very familiar. Run the ball, then run it some more, maybe throw it once, and then run it 20 more times.

On the day, the orange and blue rushed for 258 yards on 37 carries.

Junior running back Dylan Riley alone had 128 yards and two trips to the endzone. What’s shocking about his statline is that 105 of those yards came from two plays in the fourth quarter.

Chris Gardner, Getty Images Chris Gardner, Getty Images

“That’s the mentality. We need to be able to run the football as an offense, little by little, we’re going to find our spot,” head coach Spencer Danielson said postgame.

While 105 yards on two carries is impressive, Riley’s other 11 carries totaled just 23 yards — a stark contrast to his two explosive fourth-quarter runs.

Washington State consistently crowded the line of scrimmage, challenging Boise State to find room on the ground.

Through the first three quarters, the plan was working. A team with just one loss entering the fourth quarter tied at 10, against a team with just one win is not what anyone had bargained for.

Even so, the Broncos did eventually hit their stride, as they scored 21 in the final 15 minutes of play.

“Being able to wear a defense out and find ways to create explosive plays late in the game, I mean, Dylan Riley is a special football player,” Danielson said postgame.

Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images

After his performance against a stingy Washington State defense, Riley is yet again the nation’s leading rusher with 963 yards on the season.

As far as Boise State’s performance this season, well, it’s beginning to look a little familiar.

Looking back to 2024, when the Broncos made their debut in the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), Boise State was a one-loss team with the nation’s leading rusher and a spot in the top 20 by midseason.

Christian Petersen, Getty Images Christian Petersen, Getty Images

This year? Check off all the boxes and more, as the Broncos seem to have this down to a science.

Still though, it’s a long season. Boise State has a lot of competition in the Group of 6 this year, as New Mexico, UTSA and James Madison are hot on the Broncos’ tails.

Boise State remains in the driver’s seat, but the Group of 6 race is far from settled. New Mexico, UTSA and James Madison are among the teams looking to challenge the Broncos for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Boise State is favored in each of its next four games, including a key home matchup against Oregon State, which boasts the nation’s leading passer. First, though, the Broncos must get past Texas State on Halloween night.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT.

Bend, Oregon Rememebers The Fallen A community remembers their children Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Hudson Arms Grand Opening 2026 Boise gets a new family owned and operated gun shop! Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo & Hugo Luna