Welcome to week 9 of the college football season. Hard to believe the season has gone by so fast. The Big 12 lost its commissioner, Pat McAfee hates Utah, and Oregon fired its offensive coordinator. To quote Boise State Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey, ‘what’s next?’

Let’s begin with this week’s edition of 3 things you need to know before Saturday’s first kickoff.

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Oregon will play Northwestern, and sadly it will be on the Peacock Network. Most folks won’t see the man who made Oregon, Oregon, Chip Kelly guide his new team, Northwestern, as offensive coordinator. Coach Kelly has reinvented himself after last year’s NFL disaster.

The Wildcats run a version of the old Wing T- that’s right, the Wing T and are a monster on time of possession and rushing yards. They’re currently 6-1 and #20 in the AP Top 25.

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Oregon has lost its starting quarterback and fired its offensive coordinator. For the first time in a long time, Dan Lanning is on the hot seat. A loss to the Duck King Kelly would hurt him and the Ducks. Look for Northwestern to school the Ducks.

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Oregon State appears to be the only Pac-12 team that could eventually beat Boise State. However, who have they played, and who have they beaten? The Beavers get a taste of the old Mountain West/WAC as they travel to Fresno on Saturday night.

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As we saw against the Broncos, the Bulldogs are talented and very aggressive at home. Will the Beavers be able to handle the Saturday night vibe in Fresno? The league and the rest of Oregon are hoping the Beavers prevail to set up a big game on the Blue. The Beavers haven’t won in Fresno in a very long time. If they’re the real deal, they win; if not, well.. We’ll leap and go with the Beavers in a squeaker.

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Kellen Moore returns to Boise to check out his statue. There has never and never will be a player who represented the team, university, and the state as this still young man from Prosser, Washington.

Texas State travels to Boise for their first game on the Blue. The Bobcats are heavy underdogs but watch out for the trap game. Boise State will be distracted with the national audience from the CW and the Kellen Moore return. Look for the talent of the Broncos to eventually kick the Bobcats back to Texas.

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