The elections are over; now it's time to prepare for the next one. It’s hard to believe that we seem to live in a continuous election cycle.

The national media will now focus on who will be the next U.S. president. The battle for control of Congress will take up most of the national oxygen and attention. But what about Idaho? Do Idahoans have the next two years off, or will there be some big political race?

Let’s take a look at the 5 Critical Takeaways from last night’s elections.

Idaho is America’s most Republican state. Texas has fallen into the hands of the Democrats. Florida barely elected a Republican to succeed Governor DeSantis. Democrats picked up several statehouses across the country. But not in Idaho, where the state’s dominant Republican majority rules.

2. Idaho Republicans have an Ada County problem. As we report here, the county lost two Republican candidates. One in an open seat and the other was a popular incumbent.

3. Idaho is the most pro-life state in America. Despite being outspent, but not outworked, Idahoans who are pro-life defeated the measure to return abortion to the Gem State. Our state was the only state to put down such a measure. A political party didn’t lead the movement; a faith-based coalition brought together in defense of life did.

4. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is the state’s most prominent Democrat. Will the Republicans decide to put in sweat equity to challenge her efforts for a third term?

5. Who will be Idaho’s next Governor? Governor Little is highly unlikely to run again.The open seat will be the first one since 2018. Could we see something similar to the high-profile, high-spending race we saw between Mr. Little, Mr. Labrador, and Mr. Alquist?

The Issues That Every Idahoan Cares About! Here are the biggest issues that every Idahoan considers to be the most important to them. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho's 5 Problems That Need To Be Solved Now! A look at five nonpartisan issues that would increase the quality of life in Idaho. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER