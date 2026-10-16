Public figures rarely get involved in politics. For every LeBron James, thousands of well-known, rich celebrities keep their politics to themselves. However, a move to remove a just-passed millionaire’s tax has led one of America’s beloved celebrities to join the fight to tax the rich.

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When one hears the name Ken Jennings, it’s usually followed by a reference to a Jeopardy question. Mr. Jennings is the best-known winner of the popular television show. He’s so popular that he was chosen to take the place of the icon Alex Trebek when he passed.

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What Issue Is Propelling Ken Jennings to Get Political?

Earlier this year, Washington State passed an income tax for people who make $1 million or more. The Democrats who passed the measure blamed President Trump for taking away their federal funds.

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Once passed, they said the additional state income tax will bring in much-needed money for Washington State.

Washington folks responded by getting Initiative 645 on the ballot. Voters will decide whether to boot the state’s first income tax. Mr. Jennings has gone into his own version of the daily double, appearing in television and online ads to advocate a "no" vote on the initiative.

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Right or Wrong For Washington State?

Mr. Jennings believes the state needs the money, but at what cost? The state has lost thousands of residents to Idaho and other lower tax states. Starbucks has moved its corporate headquarters out of Seattle to the tax-free state of Tennessee.

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How Much Money is Involved?

This website says the estimates are over eleven billion dollars in acquired or lost revenue. Will the Jeopardy star move the needle on this crucial issue? I'll go all in on that one Alex and that is our final answer.

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