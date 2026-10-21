Did you know Idaho is home to some of the most famous actors and actresses? For years, Hollywood celebrities have fled to Idaho for quiet. What’s the definition of famous? Some say you work your entire career to become known, only to be unable to leave home without a disguise.

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It's not uncommon to see Idaho's own Aaron Paul when he's not filming his latest movie. Mr. Paul has never forgotten his Gem State home and sometimes will hold his world premieres in Boise. But Mr. Paul isn't the only movie/TV star making headlines for living in Idaho.

Why Celebrities Live In Idaho

Some folks want the opportunity to live a normal life. Idaho doesn’t have an active paparazzi squad, so parents can raise their kids like normal folks. The state is large, so it’s easy to find a home that is private from interlopers.

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Money? Does it pay to live in Idaho? Compared to Western states like California and Washington, the Gem State is one of the cheapest places to live. Washington State just passed a tax on millionaires. California is legendary for how much income the state taxes.

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Economic opportunity lures not only business tycoons but also celebrities who want to branch out and make more money. Mark Wahlberg will be opening his second gym in Meridian next year. The actor has been seen many times, including at the Albertsons on Broadway in downtown Boise.

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10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho