Do you like, love or hate Ammon Bundy? The one time Idaho gubanatorial candidate is back in the news after begin arrested again.

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Ammon Bundy has fought the law in Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, and now Utah. The federal government tried to put him away for the rest of his life, along with his family members.

Idahoans have strong opinions on Mr. Bundy and his activism.

We asked you whether you liked him or not, and here's what you said.

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About Ammon Bundy Idahoans React To Ammon Bundy's Arrest Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Mr. Bundy would sometimes broadcast what life was like in the federal pen while awaiting trial in Portland.

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After he beat the feds, Mr. Bundy came home to Idaho. He ran for governor, took on the state’s largest employer, lost a civil suit, and left the state. You either like Ammon Bundy or you do not. He is now taking on the Utah Department of Transportation. He was recently arrested and charged with not registering his vehicle and other charges. You can read the details here.

Check Out Ammon Bundy's Actions in Idaho Ammon Bundy's Life in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Those who know Mr. Bundy will not be surprised that as soon as he was released from jail, he went out to protest the government. The Salt Lake City Tribune reports that Mr. Bundy walked along I-15 in protest having to register your vehicle with state government.

Ammon Bundy's Take On Vehicle Registration

He wrote an eight page report on how he believes the goverment lacks the right to enforce mandating registering your vehicle and getting a driver's license. From the SLC Trib:

“Argument for the Preservation of an Inalienable Right,” in which he wrote, “Our forefathers traveled by foot, horseback, wagon, and carriage. Today, we travel by automobile. The means have changed. The right has not. The invention of the automobile did not extinguish our God-given right to travel. Neither did the invention of the license plate.”