For over twenty-four years, the Reverend Bill Roscoe has guided the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. He announced his official retirement earlier this year. But before he leaves, he has one last mission. Reverend Bill was the honored guest of the Boise Rescue Mission’s Veterans Day Luncheon at the majestic Riverside Hotel in Boise.

Check Out Reverend Bill Being Honored Idaho Veterans Honor Reverend Bill Roscoe Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

During his time in Boise, Reverend Bill and his staff have significantly grown the veterans’ programs. Area veterans now have a place to call home as they continue adjusting to life back in the civilian world. Suicide and homelessness are challenges for veterans in Idaho and nationwide.

The Boise Rescue Mission has continued to advocate for veterans who find themselves in trouble with the law. They’ve established veteran courts in Ada and Canyon counties.

Gabriel Cruz / Boise Rescue Mission Miller's Mission

An Emotional Heartfelt Speech

In what could be his last official speech with the Mission, Reverend Bill described what it was like coming home as a Vietnam veteran and how the country abused those brave troops. He credited our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with renewing his interest in helping veterans. The president emeritus spoke of Command Sergeant Major Phil Hawkins and a few other veterans who brought him into the fold.

KEVIN MILLER Thumbs up from Reverend Bill

The Presentation

It would be impossible to repay Reverend Bill for the gifts he has given our community. Leo Hellyer, Veterans Ministry Program Director, spoke of his appreciation for Reverend Bill’s leadership. He then presented him with some very special gifts.

A Look At The Boise Rescue Mission

Founded in 1958, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) operates two shelter facilities in Boise and two in Nampa that serve 877 meals daily, provide safe emergency shelter to 456 homeless men, women, and children each night.

They save hundreds of lives through programs specializing in emergency shelter, case management, addiction recovery, crisis pregnancy support, life skills, employment, respite care for medically fragile guests, and transitional housing. BRMM is the largest private nonprofit provider of services to homeless people in Idaho. To help out or get involved, visit https://BoiseRM.org

MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS Over ten years of charitable giving to the Boise Rescue Mission Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller