We all know it, Idaho is America’s most Conservative state in the country. The Gem State is so conservative that it’s rare for any national Conservative political figure to visit the state. We continue to urge President Trump to visit Idaho, and hopefully he will one day.

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America’s most powerful Liberal is coming to Boise. AOC? Bernie? Nope, they were in Nampa recently. Rachel Maddow will be in Boise Saturday at the However, Idaho has attracted several progressives over the year. Remember when California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Gem State? You can read about our exclusive coverage of his visit here. However,is coming to Boise. AOC? Bernie? Nope, they were in Nampa recently. Rachel Maddow will be in Boise Saturday at the Morrison Center.

Who Is Rachel Maddow?

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Rachel Maddow is America’s most popular progressive voice. Without her show on MSNOW, formerly MSNBC, the network wouldn’t exist. She’s written books and isn’t afraid to take on any Conservative or Republican. She is the voice for those who wish Idaho was more liberal.

4 Idaho Locations Where Rachel Maddow Could Be Visiting Favorite Boise Locations for Bernie and AOC Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Why Is America's Most Popular Liberal In Idaho?

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According to taxpayer funded progressive radio, she will be in Boise, not Nampa or Star, to promote her new book. Wouldn't it be nice if the radio and television station that we fund would invite a Conservative voice? Or even have a Conservative voice or perspective on their radio station that we fund?

It's troubling to a state that is made up of a massive Republican majority that Boise State Radio will be partnering in promoting Liberal Maddow's progressive political power book. Where's the equal time for Idahoans who do not agree with her or their views?

Do You Live In Idaho's Most Liberal Cities? A list of Idaho's Most Liberal Cities. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller