Boise To The White House: Is Brad Little Running for President?

Idaho's Governor Brad Little is in Washington DC, speaking before a selected group of selected elite conservatives from across the country. When we last saw the governor publicly, we were in Idaho attending a Boise State Basketball game.

However, the governor spoke at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Committee, today. We cannot think of the last time an Idaho governor attended the annual event in Washington, DC. CPAC speakers are usually famous pundits or presidential candidates. It's common to hear speeches from President Donald Trump, Governor Ron Desantis, or other prominent Republican leaders.

Could Brad Little be running for president? It's not that far of a stretch to think that some folks could have approached the Emmett rancher about a possible presidential run. Idaho is the fastest growing state in the country, sorry Utah, and has the most dominant Republican Party in the country.

A quick look at Governor Little's Idaho Brad Little's four years as governor.

Years ago, the New York Times writer tried to recruit Governor Butch Otter to run against President Obama. Idaho is on the nation's mind and could be a possible presidential run for Governor Little. What would a presidential run look like for Idahoans?

The governor would spend more time out of state visiting places like New Hampshire and Iowa. The governor was part of a panel discussing energy in front of the large CPAC crowd.The panel was called "Begging for Oil" featuring Tim Stewart, President of the US Oil and Natural Gas Association, Dave Bernhardt, 53rd Secretary of Interior, Chairman of AFPI Center for American Freedom, and Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke.

We need to find out who he is talking to behind closed doors if anyone. Could prominent political insiders be working on a Brad Little for President campaign? We'll continue monitoring the situation and hope to hear from the governor's office on this issue.

Is the governor still in control of the state, or is the lieutenant governor in charge? If there was a transfer of powers, the public should be notified. We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops.

