Although it's been a few years since Idaho and the country struggled through the pandemic, Idahoans continue to be skeptical of getting the COVID vaccination. Money is continued being spent on commercials, billboards, and digital advertising to convince more folks to get the poke.

Idahoans are fiercely independent regarding what they put into their bodies. ABC News reported that the state lags behind the rest of the country regarding vaccinations.

'For all four major vaccines -- measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP); poliovirus (polio) and varicella (chickenpox) -- Idaho had the lowest percentage of kindergartners who met school requirements for vaccinations, all around 81% compared to a nationwide rate of 93%.'

Nampa Protesters Waving Sign KEVIN MILLER loading...

Winter is the time of year when folks do get their flu shots, and some get a COVID booster. Idahoans continue to rebel against shots as they question the motives behind taking the shot. Several hundred, if not thousands, of folks lost their jobs due to Covid mandates during the pandemic.

Covid rates are rising nationwide, and some folks have begun wearing masks again. Masks were so unpopular in Idaho that several mask-burning rallies were held, attracting national attention.

The Washington Post reports that a new massive Covid wave has begun to cover the country. Government officials need more resources to track the recent surge accurately, as many Covid monitors have been discontinued.

Whether or not a person decides to get a COVID vaccination should be their choice and not dictated to them by the government.

