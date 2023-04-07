Painful Humiliating Public Spanking Will Not Be Allowed In Idaho

If you've ever heard the saying, 'Son, this hurts me more than it will hurt you." You know what we're describing, corporal punishment that many of us have had to endure while going to school. Some Idaho schools have continued the practice, while many folks describe the approach as antiquated and barbaric.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the days of 'thank you, sir may I have another are over' thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Brad Little. The publication reported that the bill was in response to their exclusive investigative reporting that the practice was used in Idaho schools across the state. Parents told the Statesman that they were shocked that their kids returned home with bruises from being spanked.

Let's take a look at what the new law prohibits from the Statesman:

"Under the bill, all public school districts must have a policy that defines restraint and seclusion, includes guidance for when the practices can be used and lays out how incidents will be reported. The policies must also have requirements to periodically review instances of restraint and seclusion."

Corporal punishment advocates tell us they believe the threat of the punishment is a more significant deterrent than the actual punishment. For years and years, parents and schools 'spanked' disruptive students.

Schools that have used seclusion and restraint must develop other disciplinary methods to keep order in their classrooms. We do not know of any group or individuals that plan to challenge the new law in court. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

