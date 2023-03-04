Former Idaho Governor Phil Batt Passes Away on Idaho Day

Idaho lost a true gem as Former Governor Phil Batt died at his home on his 96th birthday. Governor Little ordered the American and Idaho flags lowered to honor Governor Batt.

Governor Little praised the public service of Governor Batt: "Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.



"It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on 'Idaho Day,' the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends," Governor Little said.

Governor Batt served as the 29th governor of Idaho from 1995-1999. He was elected as Idaho's 35th lieutenant governor, representative, senator and was the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. He was 96 years old when he passed away.

The governor was born in Wilder and graduated from Wilder High School. He then attended the University of Idaho, studying chemical engineering from 1944-1948. He served his country by volunteering for the Army Air Force.

Here's How You Can Thank AN Idaho Veteran For Their Service Everyday is Veteran's Day in Idaho.

The Legacy Of Idaho Senator Frank Church How his legacy will influence the Republican's call for accountability.