Idahoans Reacts To The Passing Of Governor Phil Batt

Our state lost a great patriot over the weekend as former Governor Phil Batt passed away at 96. The former governor was known for his compassion, public service, and his never-ending love for the state of Idaho. He will be missed by all Idahoans who share their respect for his service and his family.

Governor Batt served as the 29th governor of Idaho from 1995-1999. He was elected as Idaho's 35th lieutenant governor, representative, and senator and was the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. He was 96 years old when he passed away.

Idaho Governor Phil Batt Remembered A look at a true Idahoan.

The governor was born in Wilder and graduated from Wilder High School. He then attended the University of Idaho, studying chemical engineering from 1944-1948. He served his country by volunteering for the Army Air Force.

Governor Batt joined forces with Governor Cecil Andrus to criticizes then Governor Otter's decision involving bringing in more nuclear waste to Idaho. You can about their efforts here.

Idahoans Share Their Respects For Governor Batt

5 Shocking Reasons Preventing Greater Idaho From Reality A look inside the opponents of the movement.