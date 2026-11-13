Politics is about messaging. You produce the right message, you motivate the voters, and you win elections. Many critics argue that politics is all about older Americans voting. Politicos are always worried that young people don’t care about politics. Unlike other systems of governance, our system depends on young people being politically engaged.

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The Nation's Young Republicans Are Coming to Idaho

The Idaho Young Republicans are hosting a national Young Republicans meeting this week in Boise. Idaho Young Republican Chairman Tyler Kelly told us that Young Republicans from every state will be in Boise. They’ll discuss the elections, outreach, and other necessary issues. It won’t be all work while in Idaho, as there will be a casino night, a meet-and-greet, and other opportunities to learn about Idaho.

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Why Idaho Is the Most Popular Destination for Republicans?

Idaho is the most Republican state in the union. Texas fell, other states have fallen, Utah lost its supermajority, and Florida isn’t what it once was, so Idaho is the place for Republicans. Texas Republicans are so mad and fearful they're looking for a new place to call home.

What is the Age Range of Idaho Young Republicans?

A Young Republican is anyone from the ages of 18-40. The group not only works on politics and government but helps nonprofits and charitable groups. The Idaho Young Republicans made an impression on the national group during a meeting in Nashville.

From that meeting, the national group decided to hold their next meeting in Boise. It's impressive that the Young Republicans are the first national political group to hold a significant meeting in the Gem State.

For more information on supporting the group or joining their team, click here.

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