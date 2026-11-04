It wasn’t a good night for President Trump and the Republicans. Idaho, unlike every other Conservative state, kept its dominant Republican majority. Every state Republican officeholder held their office with no serious challenge from the usual Democratic challengers.

Republican Problem in Ada County

However, all wasn’t well in the Great State of Ada, in other words, Idaho’s largest county, Ada County. Most would think Ada County, home of Boise, Meridian, and others, would be the centerpiece of Republican dominance. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for two candidates.

If you haven’t lived in the Gem State very long, you may have assumed it’s a given that Republicans have always ruled the Ada County Commission. That hasn’t always been the case; a few years ago, Democrats held the majority, not Republicans.

Republicans Lose One Commissioner

In an election shocker, incumbent Republican Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson was voted out of office by a mere 400 votes. The winner was Democrat Kelceymarie Warner.

The other upset wasn't an upset, as Democrat Dottie Owens returned to her post as Ada County Coroner. Owens was ousted four years ago due to a massive amount of money poured into the race to unseat her.

Both Republicans and Democrats praised her work during the pandemic when the county had to borrow freezers to store bodies due to too many COVID deaths.

What's Next For Ada County Republicans and Democrats

Next year, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be up for reelection. The mayor has announced she will seek a third term. The Republican state and county party has failed to recruit a challenger to stop the liberal tide. Could the results of this year's election cause them to act?

We'll continue to monitor this story and share with you any updates.

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