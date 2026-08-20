Every two years, America has a choice: whether it’s local, state, or national, elections matter in our country. In Idaho, the only big issue is whether voters will approve Prop 1 or reject it. Idaho Republicans are expected to win, and win handily.

Finn Gomez, Getty Images Finn Gomez, Getty Images

A first of its Kind Convention

This year, President Trump and the Republicans are holding a first-of-its-kind midterm national convention. The purpose is to fire up and motivate the base to take on the Democrats before the elections in November. Political experts are predicting this year could be a HUGE year for Democrats. Some models are predicting a blue takeover of both the House and Senate.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Idahoans and Other Americans Are Invited

The convention will be in Dallas from September 9 & 10 at the American Airlines Center. Usually, one has to be a delegate, a media person, or a big money donor to get a seat at the four year convention. This year, it's a little different, a little more inviting.

Win McNamee, Getty Images Win McNamee, Getty Images

How You Can Get A Seat At The GOP 2026 Convention

The GOP is opening up the convention floor to all those loyal Republicans in need of a boost before the midterms. How does one get a ticket to the big show? Great question and here's the answer, click the link here.

The link will take you to a form that you have to fill out and then you'll wait to see if you've been selected. The only downside is that you have to travel to Dallas and it's not here in our great state of Idaho.

Idaho Concert Lineup August- December 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Behind The Fireline: Honoring Idaho's Wildland Firefighters From historic wildfires to today’s dedicated crews, these photos tell the story of the brave men and women who stand between our communities and the flames. This gallery honors Idaho’s wildland firefighters, past and present, and recognizes the sacrifice, teamwork, and courage that define life on the fireline.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals