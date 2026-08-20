Idahoans Just Got an Invitation to the GOP Midterm Convention
A first of its Kind Convention
Idahoans and Other Americans Are Invited
The convention will be in Dallas from September 9 & 10 at the American Airlines Center. Usually, one has to be a delegate, a media person, or a big money donor to get a seat at the four year convention. This year, it's a little different, a little more inviting.
How You Can Get A Seat At The GOP 2026 Convention
The GOP is opening up the convention floor to all those loyal Republicans in need of a boost before the midterms. How does one get a ticket to the big show? Great question and here's the answer, click the link here.
The link will take you to a form that you have to fill out and then you'll wait to see if you've been selected. The only downside is that you have to travel to Dallas and it's not here in our great state of Idaho.
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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