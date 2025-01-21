President Donald Trump has regained control of power, becoming the 47th President of the United States. The president wasted no time in issuing a fantastic number of executive orders on Monday.

He showed an incredible gift of multitasking, balancing being sworn into office, his official duties, the numerous ceremonies, celebration balls, and a promo press conference while signing more executive orders at the executive desk.

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President Getty Images / Pool loading...

The president proclaimed a new era in America, addressing the country as reported by the Washington Times. “You’re witnessing the dawn of the Golden Age of America. That’s what it’s going to be,” Mr. Trump said as he prepared to sign the executive orders. “We’re bringing it back. We’re going to bring it back fast. We’re going to bring it back fast.”

President Trump has come a long way from the first assassination attempt on his life last year in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump Shooting Photos A look at the attempted assassination of President Trump Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

National political experts will continue to react to the new administration. However, what impact will the Trump Administration will have on Idaho? The Gem State did benefit by the Biden Boondoggle Giveaways. Let's take a look at how President Donald Trump's policies could influence our beloved state.

Electric Vehicle Mandates and Funding

Liberal Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has been an outrageous advocate for electric vehicles. She has relied on the Biden Administration to fund her electric vehicle dreams. Those days are over as the Trump Administration will not be demanding the end of fossil fuel vehicles or federal government subsidies.

Micron Money

The Boise based technology company was a big winner under the Biden policy known as the Chip's Act. The Micron projects across the country could be in jeopardy due to the massive number of federal subsidies support private industry. President Trump will audit the Micron money looking for excessive spending and fraud. Look for the administration to demand concessions from Micron and their suppliers benefitting America.

Lava Ridge

The controversial project would've transformed the Gem State to a serf state benefiting the corrupt state of California. The governor, the congressional delegation, and many others have opposed the windmill invasion. Thankfully, the president has pulled the plug on the project with an executive order. (Also, he doesn't like windmills as a source of energy.)

Presidential Visit

As we have been the first to advocate in word and writing, the president must visit Idaho. Our state is a victim of its Conservative success. There are so many Conservatives; liberals are irrelevant, unlike other states that need help due to competitive races.

4 Reasons Why President Trump Must Visit Idaho Now Four unique reasons why Idaho deserves a trip from President Trump. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller