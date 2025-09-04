Congress has returned to Washington, DC, and Idaho's hardworking Congressional members are already working for the people of Idaho. The big federal issues that will dominate headlines revolve around the funding of the federal government.

Years ago, Congress funded the budget yearly; however, today, we pay our bills using a procedure called a continuing resolution. The method enables Congress and the President to continue funding the budget at previous levels.

Government Services will continue, and there will be no government shutdown. Political experts believe the Democrats will try to shut down the government in hopes of making President Trump and the Republicans look bad in the midterm elections.

If the liberals are successful, they could flip the House of Representatives, allowing the Democrats to gain investigative and impeachment powers. The party of the donkey will also control all budget bills.

Another issue dominating the news cycle is the continued call for the release of the Epstein files. Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher stated what should happen.

"The Epstein files must be released, and those who abused vulnerable young people must be held accountable. I fully support the actions being led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer to do just that. Just this week, 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records were made public, with more information to come soon. We have an obligation to the victims and a responsibility to expose the truth and create accountability. I will continue to do everything I can to prevent this type of carnage from ever happening again," said Congressman Fulcher.

