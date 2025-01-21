One of the most unpopular government programs involving the state of Idaho is dead, at least for now. The maligned Lava Ridge project transforming Idaho farmland into a giant windmill farm benefitting California will not happen. Monday night, the president issued an executive order reviewing the federal government's wind projects and others.

Idaho's Conservative state, congressional officials, and locals expressed their disgust for the BLM plan. The Biden Administration was so intent on driving their twisted pro-windmill agenda that they failed to follow common sense. The administration did not care about the detrimental impact windmills have on the environment.

The project was so flawed that the energy produced would go to California, not Idaho. Although the project is delayed for now, most experts believe Lave Ridge is dead. The president told an audience last week how stupid windmill power is.

Idaho's Conservative public servants thanked President Trump for his efforts to save Idaho from Biden's Windmill Agenda.

