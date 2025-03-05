Idaho Reacts to President Trump’s Historic Speech

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The speech drew another record number of people watching television or using other devices. He held nothing back as Republicans cheered and Democrats behaved like spoiled children.

Idaho is one of the most pro-President Trump states in the country. Gem State residents continue looking forward to the day he visits Idaho for the first time. Some folks vote Democrat here; however, they are in the minority.

What did Idaho think of the president's speech? Did they like it or not? We've had a chance to answer those questions by reviewing several social media posts below.

Congressman Russ Fulcher told us, "This was a slap down for the woke DEI world. Take your woke DEI and get out of the year. We're drivers, and we're going to govern ourselves with traditional American values."

10 Idaho Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs Check out items that will cost you more at the grocery store! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with individuals donating the most money to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in Idaho Gallery Credit: Stacker