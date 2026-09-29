Boise State Joins the Pac-12—but Does It Belong in the Big 12?
Why Not The Big 12?
What we can assume and we all know what happens when we assume is the Big 12 didn't want Boise State. The league barely survived the defections of Missouri, Texas, and Oklahoma to the SEC.
It's tough to go to a conference that doesn't want you. Boise State's national brand would be at the top or near the top of any team in the Big 12. And fans could see our old friends at TCU.
The Case For The Pac 12
Boise State's path to the College Football Playoff will be easier in the new Pac 12. It reminds many of the old Chris Petersen days when the team would win two big out of conference games and then win the WAC.
The formula worked back then and could work again. The Pac 12, unlike the Big 12, wanted Boise State. The Broncos will be the class of the league as opposed to a tougher road in the Big 12.
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Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
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Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER