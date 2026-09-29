One absolute rule in life and college football is to go where you’re wanted. For many years, Boise State Football worked its way up from a junior college to Division IAA to the real Division I, or what we call the FBS today. The Broncos traveled from the Big Sky to the WAC and then the Mountain West. This Saturday, the Broncos will begin play in the Pac-12.

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If you’re thinking Oregon, Washington, USC, and the old Pac-12, you’d be mistaken. The Pac-12 was blown up because Fox decided it wanted Oregon and Washington to join the non-geographical Big Ten Conference. Now Pacific Coast fans get to see exciting pigskin matchups between Maryland and UCLA. (That’s sarcasm if you didn’t pick up on it.)

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Back to Boise State and the new Pac-12 featuring Oregon State, Washington State, and the best of the old Mountain West. The league is both old and new, and once again Boise State leads the way. However, the better cultural fit for the Broncos is the Big 12, not the Pac-12.

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Are we the Mountain West or the Pacific Northwest? Do Idahoans have more in common with Oregonians or Utahns? Could you imagine the home-and-home series between Utah, BYU, Colorado, and even the Arizona schools and Boise State?

Instead, we’ll get the usual suspects from the Mountain West with the two Pac-12 leftovers.

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Why Not The Big 12?

What we can assume and we all know what happens when we assume is the Big 12 didn't want Boise State. The league barely survived the defections of Missouri, Texas, and Oklahoma to the SEC.

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It's tough to go to a conference that doesn't want you. Boise State's national brand would be at the top or near the top of any team in the Big 12. And fans could see our old friends at TCU.

The Case For The Pac 12

Boise State's path to the College Football Playoff will be easier in the new Pac 12. It reminds many of the old Chris Petersen days when the team would win two big out of conference games and then win the WAC.

The formula worked back then and could work again. The Pac 12, unlike the Big 12, wanted Boise State. The Broncos will be the class of the league as opposed to a tougher road in the Big 12.

Check Out 5 Irrefutable Reasons Boise State Should Be in The Big 12 The 5 Undeniable Reasons The Broncos Belong in the Big 12 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

6 Schools That Might Get Into Big 12 and 11 that Won't (yet) The Big 12 is actively trying to expand. That's been reported. There are also frontrunners and pipedreams being wished about by various publications. Here are my thoughts on what school is a legit possibility, and which ones are non-starters.