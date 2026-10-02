Scarcity makes you appreciate what you have and when you have it. College Football is back, and already we’re in week 5. Before long, we’ll be halfway through the regular season, which means we’ll be subject to the weekly playoff prediction show and who’s gonna win the Heisman.

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This week is a big one for Idaho, Washington, and Utah. Old Pac-12 schools that have left will face off as the reborn Pac-12 officially opens conference play. Let’s look at what to watch for this weekend.

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Boise State Begins Play in The New Pac 12

The Broncos honor the team that began it all the 2007 Fiesta Bowl Champions. They begin conference play in the newly reformed Pac 12 against Utah State. The Broncos should win in a wash, however beware Utah State's Bronco Mendenhall has been known to get the most out of his teams when they're massive underdogs. (You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network at 530pm)

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Washington Takes on USC

Just as the new Pac 12 begins, two legacy teams renew their own unique rivalry. USC needs a win after getting embarrased by Oregon last week. Washington continues to struggle in the Big 10. Both teams need a big win and only one can leave the field a winner. (You can watch the game on NBC at 530pm)

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Washington State's Coach Moore Entertains Fresno State in Pac 12 action

Coach Moore's offensive brilliance will be tested against a tough Fresno State defense. The Cougars are excited about the possibilty of what local legend Kirby Moore brings to their team. As one of the last two remaining legacy Pac 12 members, the Cougars are desperate to prove they belong. (You can watch the game on USA Network at 5:30pm)

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BYU's Road Warriors Tangle WIth the Dreaded Horned Frogs

The Cougars are one of the early season favorites to win the Big 12 and get into the College Football Playoff. TCU's defense under former Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos is the strength of the team. This will be the first major road test for BYU this season. (You can watch the game on ESPN at 5pm)

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What About The Utes of Utah?

The Utes are off this week and will return to action at home against Kansas on October 10th.

Check Out 5 Irrefutable Reasons Boise State Should Be in The Big 12 The 5 Undeniable Reasons The Broncos Belong in the Big 12 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

U.S. News 2026 Ranking of The College of the Pac-12 U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on real outcomes, not game-day vibes. The biggest factors include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, academic reputation, financial strength, and how well graduates land jobs. So while your college memories might deserve their own leaderboard, this one is all about performance before, during, and after that diploma hits your hand. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart