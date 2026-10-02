Boise State, Utah & Washington: 5 Things to Know Before Kickoff
Boise State Begins Play in The New Pac 12
The Broncos honor the team that began it all the 2007 Fiesta Bowl Champions. They begin conference play in the newly reformed Pac 12 against Utah State. The Broncos should win in a wash, however beware Utah State's Bronco Mendenhall has been known to get the most out of his teams when they're massive underdogs. (You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network at 530pm)
Washington Takes on USC
Just as the new Pac 12 begins, two legacy teams renew their own unique rivalry. USC needs a win after getting embarrased by Oregon last week. Washington continues to struggle in the Big 10. Both teams need a big win and only one can leave the field a winner. (You can watch the game on NBC at 530pm)
Washington State's Coach Moore Entertains Fresno State in Pac 12 action
Coach Moore's offensive brilliance will be tested against a tough Fresno State defense. The Cougars are excited about the possibilty of what local legend Kirby Moore brings to their team. As one of the last two remaining legacy Pac 12 members, the Cougars are desperate to prove they belong. (You can watch the game on USA Network at 5:30pm)
BYU's Road Warriors Tangle WIth the Dreaded Horned Frogs
The Cougars are one of the early season favorites to win the Big 12 and get into the College Football Playoff. TCU's defense under former Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos is the strength of the team. This will be the first major road test for BYU this season. (You can watch the game on ESPN at 5pm)
What About The Utes of Utah?
The Utes are off this week and will return to action at home against Kansas on October 10th.
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