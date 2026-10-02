As the midterm election approaches, Idaho taxpayers are once again being asked to fork over more of their hard-earned dollars to support Idaho Schools. The state’s educational system is well funded by over half of the state’s general fund.

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However, local school districts across the state are asking you for more money to keep their schools afloat. How bad is the new cash grab? Let's take a look.

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Schools Are Looking for Your Money

Some call it the blame game; some complain our schools don’t deliver, whatever the reason, and now schools are actively soliciting their followers to pony up more dollars from their property taxes. The amount is close to half a billion dollars. Idaho Education News reports the total financial figure is three hundred seven million dollars.

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Why Do They Need More Money?

A quick look at the IED report says most of the funds will be used for infastructure repairs, curriculum costs, and salaries. Some districts like Valivue 30 million, Caldwell 11.6 million, Moscow 60 million, and others are asking for a significant amount of revenue.

Will Voters Vote To Fund Idaho Schools?

If one was to look at the predictive markets factors such as the high cost of energy, inflation, and rising food costs would indicate most Idahoans will not be voting to fund levies, supplemental levies, or other costs.

We'll continue to monitor and update you on this story as it develops.

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