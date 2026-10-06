When President Trump is talking to the nation about the economy, he must have the Gem State on his mind.

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Job growth continues as other states struggle with high costs and the war with Iran. How prosperous is Idaho? Specifically, the Treasure Valley? Years ago, we had one Costco in Boise, then another in Nampa.

Where is the Fourth Costco in the Treasure Valley?

Today, the Treasure Valley will officially get its fourth Costco, opening near Kuna soon. Costco’s Meridian was so big that the company paid to expand the roads around the store.

The Idaho Statesman reports they've been in contact with the company and onsight reports show the project is nearly complete. The fourth Costco near Kuna shows the city's growth is catching up with the rest of Ada County.

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Kuna had been one of the last holdouts where Idahoans could buy more home and land than in Boise or other Ada County cities. The city is home to a massive Meta/Facebook Data Center along with the iconic CS Beef Packers.

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Where Is The New Location ?

The Costco is at the corner of Lake Hazel and Meridian Road. The impact of the new store will help alevate the demand on the Boise and Meridian stores. The increased population has led to more lines at all Costco locations.

More People, More Shopping?

Idaho isn't a secret anymore. Despite our state's remote location, as the population increases, so will retailers and others who are looking to service the increased demand.

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