Buck Rodgers, Flash Gordon, and Luke Skywalker all names we know through science fiction. But what happens when science fiction becomes a reality in Idaho? Amazon is finally launching their flying delivery service in the Gem State.

We may not have flying cars or genuine talking robots, but we are getting very close to living in the world of what was once science fiction. Artificial Intelligence continues to impress and spread fear amongst its users.

Companies today are both excited and worried that the Skynet of the Terminator movies will become the real-life story of our humanity. It wasn't that long ago that drones were seen as a fun way to spend a weekend or a new way to market a home for sale in Idaho and beyond.

Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Today, local police departments like those in Nampa and Caldwell proudly report their acquisition and use of a drone air force. We're sure the other police departments have a drone fleet as well, but those two are the most recent to share publicly.

Another economic breakthrough, thanks to the pandemic, is more at-home shopping. For years, Idahoans would travel to their favorite store to shop. Today, everything is delivered to our homes.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Amazon Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Amazon

The days of endless drivers may be coming to an end in Nampa, Idaho, thanks to Amazon’s new program. Amazon has announced that their drone fleet will now be opperational in Nampa. You know what that means, first Nampa, then the Treasure Valley and then... who knows?

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

From a business perspective, you have to give it to Amazon that continues to revolutionize how we receive our purchased items. Remember when Amazon just sold books? Not anymore, who would've thought in our lifetime we'd have same day deliver or deliver within hours of ordering the goods.

Back to the flying drones, where will they be flying around their home base at their massive Franklin Road facility. Their range will be around seven and half miles. So you could see them in Nampa, Star, and Meridian. More details here.

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