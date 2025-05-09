Some consumers view shopping like some high-profile gamblers visiting their favorite casino. In other words, they're always looking for the latest move or technique improving their chances of winning the big one.

In Idaho, we have the Crazy Coupon Lady, who dedicates her life to getting the best deal possible. In the old days, when Kevin Miller was young, people would buy a newspaper looking for items called coupons. They would then cut out the paper coupons and take them to the store to be given to the cashier.

Today's shopping is high-tech, with phone numbers, gift cards, and apps. However, retailers and grocery stores do have special days where shoppers can double or perhaps triple their savings.

But what happens when someone or you buy something that doesn't fit or is the wrong size? In other words, when you have to return an item to a physical store or an online retailer. Have you found returning items to be an easy experience?

We have some good news to report if you get anxiety about returning items. Do you have flashbacks of someone trying to go through customs with a mean customs agent looking at you?

This news may sound too good to be true, but it is. The world's two largest retailers, Amazon and Walmart, have announced a new refund and return policy.

The UK Mirror reports that the new policy helps both chains avoid logistically moving unpopular or low-cost items. Big names Target, Shein, Temu, and Ali Express are also implementing the new policy.

