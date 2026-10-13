Unlike in California, Washington, or Texas, President Trump remains the most popular politician in Idaho. Gem State voters would happily vote to reelect the president today if he were on the ballot. Republicans and Democrats are currently battling to determine who will control the House and Senate.

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Has President Trump visited Idaho?

As we have documented for over twelve years, the president has failed to visit our beloved Gem State. Kevin Miller has personally advocated for him to visit the state as a way to raise political awareness. He gets a reaction from both political parties.

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Have Other Presidents Visited Idaho?

Yes, President Bush, President Obama, and President Biden have visited our state. If you missed President Biden's visit here is our exclusive look at the massive amount of people who showed up to express their First Amendment rights.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Is President Trump Traveling?

The president is campaigning nonstop as the midterms are nearing. He will be in Alaska, Montana, and Nevada. Idaho is in the neighborhood, so why not?

7 Irresistible Reasons For President Trump to Visit Idaho

Check Out The 7 Reasons For President Trump to Visit Idaho Why Idahoans Want To See President Trump in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

If Only Idaho Was America

In other words, the state is a dream state for Republicans and a nightmare for the Democrats. The general election is held in May, which is when the primaries take place. Other states, spend a lot of time, effort, and money on elections.

Idaho continues to draw thousands, if not millions, because of its throwback to traditional American values which other states lack.

LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with individuals donating the most money to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in Idaho Gallery Credit: Stacker