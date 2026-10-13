7 Irresistible Reasons Trump Should Visit Idaho
Has President Trump visited Idaho?
Have Other Presidents Visited Idaho?
Yes, President Bush, President Obama, and President Biden have visited our state. If you missed President Biden's visit here is our exclusive look at the massive amount of people who showed up to express their First Amendment rights.
President Biden Arrives in Boise
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Is President Trump Traveling?
The president is campaigning nonstop as the midterms are nearing. He will be in Alaska, Montana, and Nevada. Idaho is in the neighborhood, so why not?
7 Irresistible Reasons For President Trump to Visit Idaho
Check Out The 7 Reasons For President Trump to Visit Idaho
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
If Only Idaho Was America
In other words, the state is a dream state for Republicans and a nightmare for the Democrats. The general election is held in May, which is when the primaries take place. Other states, spend a lot of time, effort, and money on elections.
Idaho continues to draw thousands, if not millions, because of its throwback to traditional American values which other states lack.
LOOK: Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Stacker
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