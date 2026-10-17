Late nights in Idaho used to be safe; in fact, everywhere in the Treasure Valley, folks would have no fear of gang violence or shootings. Local, county, and state police formed impressive partnerships that kept the bad guys away. If they did show up, they’d soon find out why no one wants to spend time in an Idaho jail or prison.

Friday night/Saturday morning shots were fired in downtown Boise. The nightclub crowds fled in panic fearing they would become victims of another shooting in Idaho. You can read the story here.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

What Boise Police Are Saying

Boise Police tell us 20 shots were fired as apparently two groups confronted one another. Groups or gangs? We don't know at this time as police seek your help to find the shooter or shooters. They have one person in custody for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Photo by Alexandre Debiève on Unsplash red and black car with blue ball on top

How Safe Is Idaho?

In September, two people were arrested and charged with a deadly shooting at a house party in West Boise. The shooting shocked the Boise area and many called on more direct leadership from the mayor.

In Caldwell, a man was shot and killed in a parking lot. The police continue the investigation into this case. A fifteen year old suspect is being held in connection with the case.

Another shooting in Caldwell in September took place when a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest during a domestic-related disturbance. He was hospitalized in critical condition at the time of the report.

Have We Lost Idaho?

The short answer is no, however whether it's due to too many people coming to the Gem State or more criminals coming in, law enforcement will continue to protect the Treasure Valley. The good news is that many of our new law enforcement officers have experienced handling these types of violent crimes.

Revealed: Idaho's 10 Most Dangerous Cities A Look At Violent Crime In Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller