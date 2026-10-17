Friday night/Saturday morning shots were fired in downtown Boise. The nightclub crowds fled in panic fearing they would become victims of another shooting in Idaho. You can read the story here.
What Boise Police Are Saying
Boise Police tell us 20 shots were fired as apparently two groups confronted one another. Groups or gangs? We don't know at this time as police seek your help to find the shooter or shooters. They have one person in custody for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
How Safe Is Idaho?
In September, two people were arrested and charged with a deadly shooting at a house party in West Boise. The shooting shocked the Boise area and many called on more direct leadership from the mayor.
In Caldwell, a man was shot and killed in a parking lot. The police continue the investigation into this case. A fifteen year old suspect is being held in connection with the case.
Another shooting in Caldwell in September took place when a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest during a domestic-related disturbance. He was hospitalized in critical condition at the time of the report.
Have We Lost Idaho?
The short answer is no, however whether it's due to too many people coming to the Gem State or more criminals coming in, law enforcement will continue to protect the Treasure Valley. The good news is that many of our new law enforcement officers have experienced handling these types of violent crimes.
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