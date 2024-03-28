Another Arrest Made in Connection to Boise Shooting Investigation

The Boise Police Department, in collaboration with the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, has announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. Tia Garcia, 27, of Twin Falls, has been charged with aiding and abetting escape in connection to the incident.

Garcia's involvement in the escape of Skylar Meade, an escaped prisoner who was later captured and arrested in the Twin Falls area, became clear following additional evidence gathered by law enforcement officials. Here's what we know...

The release says, "Suspect Tia Garcia was already in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail following her arrest on March 21 for a probation/parole violation. Garcia now faces an additional charge related to her involvement in the escape of Skylar Meade and has been booked into the Ada County Jail. Evidence indicates Garcia had knowledge and was involved in the planning and execution of the escape."

According to Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, Garcia had knowledge of and participated in the planning and execution of the escape. "We are grateful for the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers and prosecutors statewide, who have played a crucial role in addressing this dangerous situation," Chief Winegar stated.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident. The officer has been identified as W. Anderson, with 27 years of law enforcement experience, with the last 12 years served at the Boise Police Department.

Further details, including body camera footage and a comprehensive timeline of events, will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigation. If you're unfamiliar with this story, you can find our original coverage of the incident here.

