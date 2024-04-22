Boise Area Candlelight Vigil Honoring Fallen Deputy Tobin Bolter

Following the tragic incident that has deeply shaken the Treasure Valley community, residents are coming together to honor the memory of Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

Deputy Bolter's untimely passing occurred during a traffic stop in Boise on Saturday night, leaving the community reeling from the loss of such a young and dedicated officer. Here's how you can extend support to the family he leaves behind, and this article details the upcoming candlelight vigil to be held in his honor.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Star has announced plans for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter. The vigil will also extend prayers for the fast recovery of the injured deputy recently discharged from the hospital, KTVB reports.

The post reads, "We will be hosting a candlelight prayer vigil this Tuesday, April 23rd, 9:00 p.m. near the flagpole at Hunter’s Creek Park. Please join us as we pray for Deputy Bolter and those who knew and loved him, and also for the Deputy still in the hospital."

The post also shares that battery-operated candles and blue lights are welcome.

Candlelight Vigil

Tuesday, April 23rd

9:00 p.m.

Hunter’s Creek Park

1500 N. Star Road

As the community mourns the loss of Deputy Bolter and the injuries sustained by another officer, Deputy Dallas Denney, the candlelight vigil serves as an opportunity for residents to come together in solidarity and support for those affected by these tragic events.

