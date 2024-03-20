Blue Alert Issued as Boise Police Search for Shooting Suspects; 3 IDOC Officers Injured

* Updates from the Boise Police Department are below, including more pictures and an updated suspect description.

A Blue Alert has been issued as Boise Police continue searching for shooting suspects, and the public is being urged to exercise caution, and the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers in the Treasure Valley are persisting in their search for 2 suspects involved in an alarming shooting incident from earlier this morning, according to updates from the Boise Police Department.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2:15am this morning, March 20th, 2024, when officers from the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) were transporting inmate Skylar Meade to Saint Alphonsus for medical treatment.

As the officers were preparing to take Meade back to IDOC, they were ambushed by an unknown suspect who fired shots at the officers, according to the BPD press release. Tragically, 3 IDOC officers were injured during the altercation. One remains in critical but stable condition, another with serious injuries, and a third sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the response.

The suspects were last spotted traveling in a grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with Idaho plates. One of the suspects is identified as Skylar Meade, an escaped inmate from the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC). Meade, reported to already be serving time for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer among other charges, was due for release in October 2036.

Image Courtesy of Boise Police Department

The Idaho State Police, in coordination with BPD, has issued an official Blue Alert, signaling a critical situation where a violent individual poses an immediate risk to public safety. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The public is strongly advised against approaching them but to promptly contact 911 or 208-377-6790 with any relevant information.

UPDATE: Recent Suspect Photos and Description

A more recent release states, "Boise Police investigators are providing updated photos of suspect Skylar Meade. Meade is approximately 5’06”, 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous so if you come in contact with him, do not approach. Call 911 or Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790."

Boise Police Department

Chief Ron Winegar shared in the release, "We caution anyone who may have contact with the suspects involved in this violent attack and escape to call 911 immediately and not confront them personally. They are armed, dangerous, and have shown they are willing to use extreme violence in furtherance of their criminal activity.”

As the investigation unfolds, updates will be provided to ensure the community remains informed. The safety and security of all residents in the Treasure Valley remain paramount as authorities work diligently to apprehend the suspects.

