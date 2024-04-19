Caldwell Police Apprehend Suspect in Walmart Indecency Incident

In a recent post from the Caldwell Police Department, authorities have urged residents to beware of their surroundings after an alarming incident at the local Walmart on Cleveland Boulevard sent shockwaves through the community.

According to the statement released by the department, a Walmart employee reported an individual in the women’s department of the store exposing himself to women, prompting quick action from local law enforcement. Officers managed to successfully detain the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Martin Chavez Zapata, who was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Here is the official Facebook post from the Caldwell Police Department:

In such situations, the most important thing to do is stay calm, seek safety, and report the incident. The Caldwell Police Department's post claims, "Harassment comes in many forms. It includes public indecency or public lewdness, both of which are criminal acts. If this happens to you stay calm and get to a safe place and call the police."

