Caldwell Murder Suspect Arrested: Drives Himself to the Police?

In a tragic incident early this morning, April 17th, 2024, the Caldwell Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 12000 block of Trinidad Street. According to the official statement released by the Caldwell Police Department, officers arrived at the scene at 5:30am to find one victim and the suspect had fled.

Regrettably, the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The incident has been classified as a homicide resulting from a domestic disturbance, with authorities assuring the public that it is an isolated event.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Felix Santiago-Torres. In a fast and coordinated effort, Nampa Police detained Santiago-Torres without incident after he voluntarily presented himself at their station. He was later transferred to Caldwell Police custody.

Santiago-Torres faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

According to the press release, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram expressed his condolences to the victim's family, stating, "I am saddened about this senseless act of violence that resulted in a young man being murdered. My condolences are with the family during this difficult time, and I am sure that justice will be served."

In light of this tragedy, authorities urge anyone experiencing domestic violence or aware of such situations to seek help immediately. Resources such as the Advocates Against Family Violence can provide support and assistance and can be reached at 208-459-6330.

