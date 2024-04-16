Locals Report Suspected Dog Killer on the Loose in the Boise Area

Following a disturbing incident at Ward Park in Caldwell, reports are circulating on local community Facebook groups about a dog killer evading police and being on the loose here in the Treasure Valley.

Ward Park | Robert W. | Google Maps Ward Park | Robert W. | Google Maps loading...

The incident, which allegedly involved the stabbing death of a dog, has left residents shocked and concerned for the safety of their beloved pets and families at local parks.

According to a post on Idaho's Treasure Valley Community Awareness Page, the suspect is described as a 5'8" to 5'10" individual weighing between 250-300lbs, possibly in his late 20s, with a full beard and brown hair. Witnesses claim the suspect fled the scene after the brutal attack, leaving the dog's owner to tend to the wounds of their pet.

The post further alleges that the suspect claims, "the dog bit me," but there were no reports of a dog attack to authorities, and that's not what the witnesses are saying.

This incident has reignited discussions among residents about similar tragedies in recent weeks and months, raising concerns about whether or not this individual may be responsible for other unsolved cases involving harm to animals in the Treasure Valley.

As the community deals with this alarming development, residents are urged to keep a close eye on their pets and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. The incident has also highlighted the growing concerns about rising crime rates in the Treasure Valley, with many attributing the increase to the influx of newcomers to the area.

The Most Popular Dog Breeds in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker K.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Monster Jam Returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Gallery Credit: Parker Kane