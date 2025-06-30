The nation was shocked Sunday as Idaho Fire Fighters were ambushed trying to put out a fire in the Couer d'Alene area. Two firefighters were killed, and one is fighting for his life. Authorities say the fire was deliberately set to lure the firefighters into the kill zone.

Local officials believe they've recovered the body of the suspect in the Canfield Mountain area. His body was located by using a cell phone locater. It appears that he was the lone shooter. The investigation continues, and we'll continue to cover this story as it develops. Let's take a look at how the world is reacting to this tragedy.

10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.