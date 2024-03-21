UPDATE: Boise Police Identify 2nd Suspect in Shooting [Pictures]

Boise Police detectives have made some significant strides in the ongoing investigation into the shooting of Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) officers yesterday, March 20th, 2024. The identified suspect is Nicholas Umphenour.

Find pictures and descriptions of the two suspects and their getaway car down below.

Officers have obtained a warrant for Umphenour’s arrest on two charges of Aggravated Battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape, with a bond set at two million dollars, according to a recent Boise Police Department press release.

Umphenour, described as 5’11” tall, approximately 160lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes, is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him but to contact 911 or Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 if spotted or with any relevant information.

Boise Police Department Images Courtesy of the Boise Police Department loading...

Boise Police have also reaffirmed that escaped inmate Skylar Meade remains at large and is also considered armed and dangerous.

BPD's investigation has revealed that Umphenour is an associate of Meade, although their current whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities continue to search for the suspects and have identified the vehicle they fled in—a Grey 2020 Honda Civic with license plate 2TDF43U.

Boise Police Department Images Courtesy of the Boise Police Department loading...

UPDATE: Recent Suspect Photos and Description

A recent release states, "Boise Police investigators are providing updated photos of suspect Skylar Meade. Meade is approximately 5’06”, 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous so if you come in contact with him, do not approach. Call 911 or Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790."

Boise Police Department Image Courtesy of the Boise Police Department loading...

As the investigation unfolds, updates will be provided to ensure the community remains informed. The safety and security of all residents in the Treasure Valley remain paramount as authorities work diligently to apprehend the suspects.

