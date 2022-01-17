Beware: Unknown Shooter Targeting Parked Boise Vehicles
Unfortunately, Boise has seen an increase in crime and a decrease in safety over the past couple of years. Some attribute it to the increase in population, and others inflation, high cost of living, and other economical reasoning.
There has been chatter about Idaho no longer being as safe as it used to be. And after multiple parked vehicles on the North End have been targeted by a shooter, local residents are struggling to feel safe.
So what exactly happened?
A Boise North End local made a Facebook post about their car being hit by the shooter, and more information regarding the attacks.
But first, let’s take a look into some instances that have brought Idaho’s safety factor down significantly.
And most recently: The North End parked vehicle shootings
What we know:
A local North End resident received a knock on their door from an officer, letting them know that one of their car windows had been shot out with a bb gun. The officer let the victim know that they had been the second vehicle to be targeted.
The victim's window was shot out on N 28th Street. The anonymous victim told us the officer mentioned the other vehicle had been around State and Pleasanton.
Editor's Note: Photos used with permission from victim however out of respect for their privacy via their request, we have removed the victim's name.
