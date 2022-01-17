Unfortunately, Boise has seen an increase in crime and a decrease in safety over the past couple of years. Some attribute it to the increase in population, and others inflation, high cost of living, and other economical reasoning.

There has been chatter about Idaho no longer being as safe as it used to be. And after multiple parked vehicles on the North End have been targeted by a shooter, local residents are struggling to feel safe.

So what exactly happened?

A Boise North End local made a Facebook post about their car being hit by the shooter, and more information regarding the attacks.

But first, let’s take a look into some instances that have brought Idaho’s safety factor down significantly.

Mass arrests

Boise Police Arrest 11 in Secret Operation Here in the Treasure Valley, we aren't used to seeing large groups of arrests or frankly, any serious crimes. On Tuesday, September 21st, however, the Boise Police Department hauled in 11 arrests in one successful "sting" operation.

Rigby, Idaho School Shooting

Idaho Teacher who Halted Rigby School Shooting Honored by Governor

Boise Town Square Mall Shooting

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

And most recently: The North End parked vehicle shootings

What we know:

A local North End resident received a knock on their door from an officer, letting them know that one of their car windows had been shot out with a bb gun. The officer let the victim know that they had been the second vehicle to be targeted.

The victim's window was shot out on N 28th Street. The anonymous victim told us the officer mentioned the other vehicle had been around State and Pleasanton.

Beware: Unknown Shooter Targeting Parked Boise Vehicles

Editor's Note: Photos used with permission from victim however out of respect for their privacy via their request, we have removed the victim's name.

Now, if you’re debating on moving we have compiled a list of other destinations for your consideration. Check it out below!

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know When the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, these are things that everyone living in Boise should know.

10 Reasons Not to Retire in Idaho From high property taxes to bears in the cities, ten reasons why Idaho is not the place to spend your golden years.