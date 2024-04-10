TikTok Trend Lands Boise Teens in Trouble: Police Issue Warning
Local Juveniles Caught in TikTok "Ding Dong Ditch" Challenge — Warning from Ada County Sheriff's Office
In the quiet hours of Sunday morning around 3:00am, Ada County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in Hidden Springs. Upon arrival, they encountered 4 teens who admitted to participating in a "ding dong ditch" challenge for TikTok, accord to a release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
This latest TikTok trend, while seemingly harmless on the surface, has prompted local law enforcement to issue a stern warning to the community.
This recent statement from the Ada County Sheriff's Office highlights the dangers associated with these kinds of activities — drawing attention to the alarming trend of "performance crime," where individuals engage in illicit and illegal acts for the sake of social media clout.
ACSO speaks against these social media trends, likening them to past cases in the Treasure Valley like "deviant licks" and vehicle theft challenges, which have resulted in property damage, theft, and legal consequences for young individuals.
Another recent example is the Caldwell teen arrested for impersonating a police officer.
The post reiterates, "We've said it several times before, but we'll say it again – please do not partake in social media trends that include or resemble criminal activity. Not only is it dangerous, but criminal charges - infractions or otherwise - aren't worth the likes and follows."
The Ada County Sheriff's Office also urges parents to have conversations with their children about the potential consequences of participating in such challenges. Additionally, they encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
