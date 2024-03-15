Caldwell Teen Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer

In a fast response to a community tip, the Caldwell Police Department successfully apprehended a suspect who was actively impersonating a police officer within the city limits. The incident unfolded on March 14th, 2024, when a community member reported the suspicious activity to authorities.

According to the official press release from the Caldwell Police Department, members of the Operation Safe Streets initiative quickly began investigating in collaboration with patrol officers, and their efforts led to the identification of a white Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Once they had successfully identified the right vehicle, the officers initiated an undercover operation where they observed the suspect using forward-facing red lights, much like the lights found on emergency vehicles, in an attempt to conduct traffic stops.

During this undercover operation, the suspect actually attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an undercover Caldwell Police Officer who was driving in an unmarked police vehicle. The suspect, revealed to be a juvenile, was detained and arrested without incident.

Chief of Police Rex Ingram expressed gratitude for the community's trust in law enforcement, stating, “We simply have the best community who trusts its’ police department to keep them safe and I am so proud of them for coming forward to report this." He went on to praise the department's fast and effective response.

Statement from the Caldwell Police Department

Police impersonation poses a serious threat to public safety and undermines the trust between law enforcement and our community. Such behavior will not be tolerated. If you have been contacted or observed this vehicle in our City, please call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

