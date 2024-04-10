Teen Drivers Lead Boise Police on High-speed Chases: Arrests Made

There were two separate incidents of police pursuits in the Treasure Valley this week on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, involving juveniles leading local police in high-speed chases and being charged for property damage and more. In one case, the driver was reported to be 13-years-old.

The first pursuit unfolded earlier in the day around 12:00pm, where law enforcement started the pursuit on the interstate initially due to speeding. The vehicle continued for several miles before exiting onto Eagle Road, where it failed to yield for approximately 4 miles. Eventually, the driver was stopped at the intersection of Eagle Road and Overland Road, where one individual was taken into custody.

However, while initially taken into custody, it appears as though the driver was released to her father soon after the incident, according to dispatch reports claiming the driver was a juvenile cited for speeding, alluding, and resisting/obstructing — and then being released to her father. This report comes from Lisa A., an Admin for the Treasure Valley Police Scanner page on Facebook.

Caldwell Police Department Caldwell Police Department loading...

The second pursuit took place near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road, with authorities reporting that a vehicle fled a traffic stop initiated for speeding. According to KTVB's report, police identified the vehicle was reported stolen and they pursued the driver down Fairview Avenue and into a parking lot near Milwaukee, where they eventually disabled the vehicle and took the 13-year-old driver into custody, as well as two other minors who were passengers in the vehicle.

Amyn Crespin Amyn Crespin loading...

Both pursuits caused disruptions in traffic flow and resulted in loads of property damage, especially in the Winco parking lot.

