Four Idahoans Killed In Deadly Small Town Shooting

Sunday night turned deadly in the small Idaho town of Kellogg as multiple police agencies are investigating the shooting deaths of four Idahoans. Law enforcement rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency 911. Once arriving on the scene, the officers found four bodies.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Department posted the following message on social media detailing a suspect is in custody.

"On June 18th at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Kellogg Police Department and the SCSO responded to the City of Kellogg reference four people deceased from gunshot wounds. The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community. This investigation is ongoing with KPD and ISP as the primary investigators. They will release more details as the investigation continues."

Police believe that the area is safe and are beginning to investigate what led to this deadly shooting. As of this publication, the names of the victims and suspect have not been released.

The national media has picked up this story as KREM was the first to report this crime. Idaho has been in the national spotlight due to the University of Idaho students who were killed and the trials of Lori Valloe and Chad Daybell.

No word from politicians, in Washington, DC, on whether some will use this shooting to call for more gun control. Over the weekend, one person was shot to death, and twenty-two others were wounded during a Juneteenth Celebration.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

