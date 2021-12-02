Coffee Shop Shooting in Northern Idaho Leaves Community Shook

One of the most peaceful times of the day is that glorious first few sips of delicious coffee, at least that is one of the best times of day for me. Now imagine that being severely interrupted with gunshots. Hard to imagine that something like that would happen here in relatively peaceful gem state but we also all thought that a mall shooting would never happen here and sadly it did. Now the gem state is also home to the most recent shooting at a coffee shop. Yes, a coffee shop. This happened yesterday in Northern Idaho next to the Washington boarder in Post Falls.



The coffee shop is Kokopelli Coffee on Highway 41. Police were called yesterday with reports of two people with gunshot wounds. According to KTVB, "Post Falls Police Department says there was a report of an armed carjacking at Highway 53 and McGuire Road. Police say the original vehicle used to drive from the coffee shop was abandoned near a home near Hayden Avenue and the suspect had stolen another vehicle which he drove to the carjacking location. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office took the suspect, 31-year-old Tisen Sterkel from Newport, Wash., into custody."

The good news is, thank goodness both of the victims are in stable condition and expected to recover from the gun shot wounds. They are both at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene. As you can see from the above Facebook post, the coffee shop and the community are pretty shook up about it. There is a go fund me started for the victims.



5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV