It all came down to one play, and, like college football itself, the last play of the epic BYU-Notre Dame game came down to a drive, a play, a pass-interference call, and clock management. That’s a lot, so let’s unpack this one. Let’s start with the score: Cougars beat the Irish 28-24.

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Cougars Off To A Fast Start

The game was a tale of two halves. BYU dominated the first half, and Notre Dame rolled back, coming within a second of capping off an epic final drive. The last play featured a possible pass interference call that didn’t happen, as CJ Carr threw a pass to Jaden Greathouse, who battled a BYU defender.

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The announcers and others said that it could’ve been pass interference, giving Notre Dame one more chance. However, time had expired until a statement by the Big 12 Conference this morning.

“Following the Big 12’s review of the final play of Saturday’s Notre Dame-BYU game, it was determined that time remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground and the play was incorrectly cleared by the replay officiating crew,” the Big 12 said in a statement. “The Conference will conduct a complete review of its end-of-game officiating process in advance of next week’s games.”

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The Bear Wins Again

Bear Bachmeier, brother of former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, led the Cougars. He had an incredible game in Provo, throwing, catching, and rushing for touchdowns. He finished with 224 passing yards. BYU moves on now as one of the favorites to make the College Football Playoffs.

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BYU in the Top 2

The Cougars victory vaulted them to the second highest team in the nation right behind the Miami Hurricanes. Both teams benefitted from a number of high ranking teams losing on Saturday.

The Cougars now move on to play at Central Florida.

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