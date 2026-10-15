Boise State Football is on a bye week, but Idaho’s other football team has a rare national spotlight that could be the college football game of the week.

Idaho’s other team? The Vandals? Nope, The Bengals? Nope, Idaho’s other favorite team is in Utah, and they’re called the Cougars.

In a game so big, almighty ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Provo, Utah, Saturday morning to preview the iconic matchup between BYU and Notre Dame's Fighting Irish.

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What Is ESPN College Gameday?

It's a program that has been on the air for over twenty five years traveling from campus to campus during the football and basketball season. The show is hosted by Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. College fans and students surround the set during the entire multi hour broadcast.

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As you can see from the photo above, the fans love to express themselves. The show features hightlights, interviews, and previews of some of Saturday's biggest games.

From ESPN's press release:

'Saturday’s visit marks only the second time BYU has hosted College GameDay, the second AP Top-10 matchup in BYU program history and the first such matchup ever played at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Steve Young — a former BYU standout — will serve as this week’s celebrity guest picker, as announced on The Pat McAfee Show.'

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Why This Game Matters?

It's rare outside of Eugene or California, that a game in the West gets this type of national profile. Notre Dame is currently number three in the country. The team is talented and BYU is number eight in the country.

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How Big Is This Game?

The game will on in prime time on ABC. The eyes of the nation will be watching this game. Our own Clay Travis accussed ESPN/ABC of protecting the game by moving the big SEC games earlier in the day. Buckle up, kickoff is at 5:30pm Saturday.

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