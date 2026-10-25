BYU’s Stunning Loss Changes Everything for Boise State and Utah
Sometimes you get the game, and sometimes the game gets you. Last week, the BYU Cougars were seconds away from losing to then-No. 2 Notre Dame. Saturday, despite their best efforts, the Cougars fell short against Central Florida in an overtime heartbreaker.
Bear Almost Wins Again
Once again, the Bear, Bear Bachmiere led the Cougars to an almost come-from-behind victory. But his fourth-down pass fell incomplete as Central Florida's Golden Knights celebrated their big win. Last week, BYU celebrated a massive upset over Notre Dame. The 39-31 loss was so compelling it kept Fox from going to game two of the World Series.
Why Did The Cougars Lose?
UCF did their best to give the game away, but they stormed back to tie it and send it to overtime. In overtime, the Knights hit a few big passes to take the lead they didn’t give up. It was a captivating game for college football fans and Big 12 fans. The game aired on Fox,, and the New York Times reported that UCF made the plays when it mattered.
Big 12 Chaos
The conference two high ranked teams, BYU and Texas Tech, lost high profile conference games. Some say this may hurt the Big 12 chance at getting two teams into the College Football Playoff. However, this week's Associated Press Top 25 has Utah and BYU in the top 12. Texas Tech is just outside the top 12 at 13.
College Football is a Rollercoaster
BYU was not the only team that was the bell of the ball last week to be a big loser this week. Tennesea fresh off its victory over Alabama lost a heartbreaker to South Carolina.
The Cougars return home Saturday taking on Arizona State.
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