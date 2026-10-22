Fall has arrived in the Gem State! Do you like Fall? The season is a relief for many who survived Idaho's very hot summers. Fall means pumpkins, turkeys, and other festive events. Farmers harvest their crops, and that means trouble for Gem State Drivers!

Photo by Julia Koblitz on Unsplash red and green metal machine on green grass field under blue sky during daytime

Why Is The Fall So Dangerous For Idaho Drivers?

Idahoans are nice, but when it comes to driving, many have a lot of rage; in other words, road rage. The area continues to suffer from aggressive drivers who tailgate, run red lights, and engage in other unfortunate behaviors on the road.

Photo by Anthony Maw on Unsplash a car that has crashed into another car

Notice we didn’t mention people watching movies on their phones, texting, putting on makeup, and eating Whoppers. As if our roads weren’t challenging enough, it’s harvest season.

How does harvest season impact driving?

Farmers have to get their vehicles from field to field, and that means they use our roads. They use big roads, small roads, and they are very, very large. If you live outside Boise and haven’t experienced the unique thrill of being behind a slow mover, then you haven’t experienced Idaho yet.

"Agriculture and ranching are the heartbeat of Idaho. Combine operators and truck drivers are spending long hours bringing in the harvest, and these activities require a safety mindset from all road users," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

What To Look out For on Idaho Roads?

AAA Idaho/Oregon shares what to watch out for when you're on the roads.

Anticipate the presence of slow-moving farm equipment on rural and county roads. Only pass when you can do so at a safe speed and when the road ahead is clear of oncoming traffic.

Watch for debris. As loads shift, there may be spillage on the roads.

Watch for ag workers crossing fields or at the roadside, including on foot or riding ATVs.

It may be frustrating, but it’s necessary to feed the great state of Idaho.

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