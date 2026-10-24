Hudson Arms Opens in Idaho: More Than Just Another Gun Store
Idaho is home to many wonderful things. It’s home to outstanding college football teams at Boise State University and the College of Idaho. (Can you believe the Yotes are the number one team in the NAIA?) Idahoans have amazing values that attract millions to visit and eventually move to the Gem State. In other words, once you’ve experienced Idaho, you’ll be ruined for living anywhere else.
Idahoans Love To Protect Themselves
Before we get distracted by so many blessings of our state, in Idaho, unlike our liberal neighboring states, Idahoans love firearms. In other words, we are one of the most pro-Second Amendment States in the country.
A New Place To Protect Yourself and Your Family
Idaho’s newest gun store, Hudson Arms, has opened a location in Boise. Hudson Arms is family-owned and continues to serve folks at its flagship store in Emmett. Let's take a look what the new store looks like.
Hudson Arms Grand Opening 2026
Boise gets a new family owned and operated gun shop!
Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo & Hugo Luna
Training Available and Owned By Veterans
As you can see, this veteran-owned business has a wide selection of weapons. In addition to a wide selection of firearms, they have extensive training classes for advanced gun owners or those, like me, who need a class to familiarize themselves with firearms. Have a problem with your rifle, pistol, or other weapon? They have a gunsmiths on scene.
Where Is Hudson Arms Located?
The new store is in Boise at 10206 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704. They look forward to serving the entire Treasure Valley community. Please stop by and you won't believe the short barrelled shotguns looking for a new home.
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